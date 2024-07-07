Motorcycle theft gang busted, recovered 7 motorcycles

(@FahadShabbir)

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jul, 2024) Sikandarabad Police Station Abbottabad on Sunday successfully resolved motorcycle theft case involving multiple stolen motorcycles from the CSD parking lot Abbottabad.

SHO Ahsan Khan led the operation, resulting in the arrest of the prime suspect and the recovery of the stolen motorcycle.

According to the police sources, during the investigation, the accused, Rizwan Ullah, a resident of Bilal Town confessed , on his identification Police recovered seven additional motorcycles.

The suspect's method involved initially entering the CSD parking lot on a Yamaha YBR motorcycle. He parks this vehicle, steal a CD 70 motorcycle, and later return in a red carry van. He then walks to the parking lot, retrieve his Yamaha YBR, and ride away.

Despite the thief's skillful execution of the thefts, he failed to evade the trap set by the police. SHO Ahsan Khan and his team successfully apprehended the suspect, recovered total seven stolen motorcycles.