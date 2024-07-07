Motorcycle Theft Gang Busted, Recovered 7 Motorcycles
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published July 07, 2024 | 05:50 PM
ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jul, 2024) Sikandarabad Police Station Abbottabad on Sunday successfully resolved motorcycle theft case involving multiple stolen motorcycles from the CSD parking lot Abbottabad.
SHO Ahsan Khan led the operation, resulting in the arrest of the prime suspect and the recovery of the stolen motorcycle.
According to the police sources, during the investigation, the accused, Rizwan Ullah, a resident of Bilal Town confessed , on his identification Police recovered seven additional motorcycles.
The suspect's method involved initially entering the CSD parking lot on a Yamaha YBR motorcycle. He parks this vehicle, steal a CD 70 motorcycle, and later return in a red carry van. He then walks to the parking lot, retrieve his Yamaha YBR, and ride away.
Despite the thief's skillful execution of the thefts, he failed to evade the trap set by the police. SHO Ahsan Khan and his team successfully apprehended the suspect, recovered total seven stolen motorcycles.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 7 July 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 07 July 2024
Police to ensure tight security on Muharram
PTI's rally permission revocation purely administrative issue: Rana Sanaullah
Minister inaugurates first "Mango Family Festival" at Maritime Museum
MCCI urges govt to lower electricity prices
Wife of Azhar Jatoi laid to rest
Peace vital for progress, economic development: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor, Fai ..
Lesco's protected customers increased by 502,959
Kashmiris gear up to celebrate accession to Pakistan Day on July 19
Punjab Food department issues notification of flour prices
Police conduct sweeping search operations in different areas
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Strict security of churches in Sargodha6 seconds ago
-
PM directs enhancing seaports' efficiency to tap full potential10 minutes ago
-
DG Capital Metropolitan Govt visits Supreme Command Post20 minutes ago
-
GOC 9 Div Kohat stresses for peaceful Muharram Ul Haram20 minutes ago
-
Man electrocuted in DIKhan30 minutes ago
-
Gang of robbers busted, 4 held with Rs 1.8m cash, 7 bikes30 minutes ago
-
SSP Sukkur visits several Imambargahs to check security arrangements40 minutes ago
-
School Meals Program to be extended to Balochistan50 minutes ago
-
Governor KP underscores railway line expansion to Uzbekistan under CPEC1 hour ago
-
Chairperson P&WB emphasizes critical need to address plight of street children1 hour ago
-
Result-oriented policies vital for attracting investment: Iftikhar Ali1 hour ago
-
575 majalis to be staged in Bahawalpur during Muharram1 hour ago