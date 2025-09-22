Open Menu

Motorcycle Thief Arrested In Attock

Umer Jamshaid Published September 22, 2025 | 05:50 PM

Motorcycle thief arrested in Attock

ATTOCK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Sep, 2025) Attock Police have arrested a motorcycle thief on Monday and recovered five stolen motorcycles.

According to police sources, the accused, Muhammad Javed, was apprehended after a case was registered at the Fateh Jang Police Station regarding the theft of a high-speed motorcycle.

Police recovered 5 stolen motorcycles from the accused and expect further revelations that may lead to more arrests.

The Attock Police's swift action in registering the case and starting the investigation resulted in the arrest of the thief and recovery of the stolen motorcycles.

Police's efforts to combat motorcycle theft are ongoing, and they are working to ensure the safety and security of the community.

