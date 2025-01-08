Open Menu

Motorcycle Thief Arrested Stolen Bike Recovered

Muhammad Irfan Published January 08, 2025 | 07:10 PM

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jan, 2025) Dera Police arrest motorcycle thief during the successful operation against criminal elements arrested the accused involved in several incidents of theft cases and recovered motorcycle and cash money from his possession in the limits of City police station on Wednesday.

According to the police spokesman, on the direction of the District Police Officer Dera Sajjad Ahmed Sahibzada, the operations of Dera District Police against anti-social and criminal elements are continuing indiscriminately.

City Police Station under the leadership of SDPO City Muhammad Adnan along with SHO Taimur Khan while tracing the 02 separate incidents of robbery and theft cases, arrested the accused Muhammad Arif son of Saeed Ahmed, resident of Mamikhel, Kulachi and recovered the stolen motorcycle and cash money of Rs 01 lakh 30 thousands from his possession.

The police handed over the motorcycle to owner. The police registered the case against the accused and started further investigation.

