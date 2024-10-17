Motorcycle Thief Arrested, Stolen Bikes Recovered
Sumaira FH Published October 17, 2024 | 05:00 PM
CHICHAWATNI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Oct, 2024) The local police on Thursday arrested a suspected motorcycle thief and recovered two stolen motorcycles from his possession in Chichawatni.
According to the police, the police acted on a tip-off and apprehended the individual who is now facing charges related to the theft of the two motorcycles.
The recovered vehicles were kept as evidence and the police have launched a further investigation into the case.
