Motorcycle thief arrested, stolen bikes recovered

CHICHAWATNI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Oct, 2024) The local police on Thursday arrested a suspected motorcycle thief and recovered two stolen motorcycles from his possession in Chichawatni.

According to the police, the police acted on a tip-off and apprehended the individual who is now facing charges related to the theft of the two motorcycles.

The recovered vehicles were kept as evidence and the police have launched a further investigation into the case.

