Open Menu

Motorcycle Thief Arrested, Stolen Bikes Recovered

Sumaira FH Published October 17, 2024 | 05:00 PM

Motorcycle thief arrested, stolen bikes recovered

CHICHAWATNI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Oct, 2024) The local police on Thursday arrested a suspected motorcycle thief and recovered two stolen motorcycles from his possession in Chichawatni.

According to the police, the police acted on a tip-off and apprehended the individual who is now facing charges related to the theft of the two motorcycles.

The recovered vehicles were kept as evidence and the police have launched a further investigation into the case.

APP/mjm/378

Related Topics

Police Vehicles Chichawatni From

Recent Stories

Indian woman mixes feces into food prepared for he ..

Indian woman mixes feces into food prepared for her employers

2 minutes ago
 S80 LED TV: Redefining Entertainment

S80 LED TV: Redefining Entertainment

2 hours ago
 “Move A Step Ahead with OPPO A3: Premium Appeara ..

“Move A Step Ahead with OPPO A3: Premium Appearance, Slim Build, and 1000 nits ..

3 hours ago
 Cadets of Pakistan Naval Academy Shine at Internat ..

Cadets of Pakistan Naval Academy Shine at International Sailing Regatta in Brazi ..

3 hours ago
 Dubai Customs Shines at GITEX Global 2024 with Gro ..

Dubai Customs Shines at GITEX Global 2024 with Groundbreaking Innovations

3 hours ago
 vivo Y28 Now Available 6GB + 6GB Extended RAM Vari ..

Vivo Y28 Now Available 6GB + 6GB Extended RAM Variant

4 hours ago
Empowering Experience through Digital, Humanizing ..

Empowering Experience through Digital, Humanizing Technology for All:

4 hours ago
 Pakistan’s first multi-mission satellite becomes ..

Pakistan’s first multi-mission satellite becomes operational

5 hours ago
 PakVsEng: Sajid Khan’s seven-wicket haul restri ..

PakVsEng: Sajid Khan’s seven-wicket haul restricts England to 291

6 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 17 October 2024

8 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 17 October 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 17 October 2024

8 hours ago
 Top UN official denounces brutality in Gaza crisis ..

Top UN official denounces brutality in Gaza crisis, as Israeli strikes impede hu ..

17 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan