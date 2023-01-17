UrduPoint.com

Motorcycle Thief Arrested, Stolen Motorcycle Recovered

Sumaira FH Published January 17, 2023 | 05:30 PM

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jan, 2023 ) :An alleged motorcycle lifter was arrested and a stolen motorcycle was recovered from his possession in Orangi Town area on Tuesday.

According to the spokesman for West zone police, the Pakistan Bazar Police Station team arrested accused Ahmed Ali and recovered a stolen motorcycle bearing registration number KMU-7342 from his possession.

Case was registered in Pakistan Bazar PS. Arrested accused was handed over to Anti-Vehicle Lifting Cell (AVLC) for further legal proceedings.

