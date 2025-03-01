Open Menu

Motorcycle Thief Busted In Chiniot

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 01, 2025 | 08:50 PM

Motorcycle thief busted in Chiniot

CHINIOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Mar, 2025) In a significant breakthrough, the Organized Crime Unit, led by DSP Mahmudul Hassan, has arrested a notorious motorcycle thief suspect, Sajid, and recovered 16 stolen motorcycles from his possession.

According to sources of Chiniot police, ASI Nasrullah Khan, along with his team, carried out the successful operation, marking a major victory in the police's ongoing efforts to combat crime.

The arrested suspect is currently being investigated, and authorities expect to uncover more crucial information about the theft ring. The recovery of the stolen motorcycles is a significant achievement, and the police are working tirelessly to ensure that the perpetrators are brought to justice.

APP/mha/378

