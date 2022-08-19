Motorcycle Thief, Fake Cop Arrested
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 19, 2022 | 06:50 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Aug, 2022 ) :District East police on Friday arrested a motorcycle lifter and an accused impersonating as policemen in separate operations.
According to SSP East Abdul Rahim Shirazi, New Town police station team during snap checking arrested a fake policeman identified as Rizwan Hussain and another accused Atiqullah involved in motorcycle lifting.
Police recovered a police cap and 2 motorcycles from the possession of arrested.
Cases have been registered and further investigation was underway in this regard.