UrduPoint.com

Motorcycle Thief, Fake Cop Arrested

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 19, 2022 | 06:50 PM

Motorcycle thief, fake cop arrested

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Aug, 2022 ) :District East police on Friday arrested a motorcycle lifter and an accused impersonating as policemen in separate operations.

According to SSP East Abdul Rahim Shirazi, New Town police station team during snap checking arrested a fake policeman identified as Rizwan Hussain and another accused Atiqullah involved in motorcycle lifting.

Police recovered a police cap and 2 motorcycles from the possession of arrested.

Cases have been registered and further investigation was underway in this regard.

Related Topics

Police Police Station From

Recent Stories

Armeena Khan talks about religious harmony

Armeena Khan talks about religious harmony

38 minutes ago
 Imran Khan expresses concerns over Gill's conditio ..

Imran Khan expresses concerns over Gill's condition

45 minutes ago
 Pakistan secures third spot in the ICC Men's Crick ..

Pakistan secures third spot in the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup Super League

59 minutes ago
 OPPO’s new era of Leadership in Image Technology

OPPO’s new era of Leadership in Image Technology

1 hour ago
 5-Day hands-on training course on ‘Frozen and Fa ..

5-Day hands-on training course on ‘Frozen and Fat Rich Dairy Products’ concl ..

2 hours ago
 SNGPL head office task force takes action against ..

SNGPL head office task force takes action against gas pilferage

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.