Motorcycle thief, fake cop arrested

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Aug, 2022 ) :District East police on Friday arrested a motorcycle lifter and an accused impersonating as policemen in separate operations.

According to SSP East Abdul Rahim Shirazi, New Town police station team during snap checking arrested a fake policeman identified as Rizwan Hussain and another accused Atiqullah involved in motorcycle lifting.

Police recovered a police cap and 2 motorcycles from the possession of arrested.

Cases have been registered and further investigation was underway in this regard.