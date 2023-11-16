Open Menu

Motorcycle Thief Held With PSCA Help

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 16, 2023 | 06:37 PM

Motorcycle thief held with PSCA help

The Punjab Safe Cities Authority (PSCA) caught a motorcycle thief in the Defense Area through surveillance cameras, on Thursday

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Nov, 2023) The Punjab Safe Cities Authority (PSCA) caught a motorcycle thief in the Defense Area through surveillance cameras, on Thursday.

According to a spokesman for the authority, the Safe City officials spotted the motorcycle thief and dispatched a police team for arresting the accused.

Police recovered the stolen motorcycle and handed it over to its owner. Further investigation was under way.

Related Topics

Police Punjab

Recent Stories

PMIC dissatisfied over slow-paced HVAC plant insta ..

PMIC dissatisfied over slow-paced HVAC plant installation at PIMS hospital; dire ..

4 minutes ago
 Secretary mines orders implementing axle load mana ..

Secretary mines orders implementing axle load management

4 minutes ago
 Commissioner directs action against sale of polyth ..

Commissioner directs action against sale of polythene bags, encroachments

7 minutes ago
 UK says reworked migrants treaty with Rwanda ready ..

UK says reworked migrants treaty with Rwanda ready in 'days'

7 minutes ago
 About 250 Rohingya refugees reach Indonesia's west ..

About 250 Rohingya refugees reach Indonesia's west on decrepit boat

7 minutes ago
 Online Communication Activity for BRI's 10th Anniv ..

Online Communication Activity for BRI's 10th Anniversary launched in Suzhou, Chi ..

7 minutes ago
FPCCI welcomes staff level agreement with IMF

FPCCI welcomes staff level agreement with IMF

14 minutes ago
 OIC Strongly Condemns Incursion into Gaza City Al- ..

OIC Strongly Condemns Incursion into Gaza City Al-Shifa Hospital and Continued I ..

52 minutes ago
 Unleash the Beats: realme Teases its C Series with ..

Unleash the Beats: realme Teases its C Series with a 'Champion is Back' Rap Anth ..

56 minutes ago
 Israel takes Gaza port, battles Hamas fighters

Israel takes Gaza port, battles Hamas fighters

51 minutes ago
 DC's directed to ensure relief to masses in Hydera ..

DC's directed to ensure relief to masses in Hyderabad Division

51 minutes ago
 UNHCR-PPAF collaborate to empower Afghan refugee f ..

UNHCR-PPAF collaborate to empower Afghan refugee families with sustainable livel ..

51 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan