Motorcycle thief held with PSCA help

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Nov, 2023) The Punjab Safe Cities Authority (PSCA) caught a motorcycle thief in the Defense Area through surveillance cameras, on Thursday.

According to a spokesman for the authority, the Safe City officials spotted the motorcycle thief and dispatched a police team for arresting the accused.

Police recovered the stolen motorcycle and handed it over to its owner. Further investigation was under way.