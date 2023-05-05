Motorcycle thieves arrested, stolen motorcycle recovered

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th May, 2023 ) :The Pakistan Rangers Sindh and Police in a joint patrolling arrested three motorcycle lifters and recovered a stolen motorcycle from their possession.

According to spokesman for Rangers on Friday, a Rangers team along with police during patrolling arrested an alleged motorcycle thief Huzaifah red handed when he was stealing a motorcycle in Sikandar Goth.

During initial interrogation arrested accused Huzaifah revealed that he along with his two other accomplices namely Akif and Adeel has stolen more than 30 motorcycles and sold them in parts.

Upon Huzaifah's indication, his accomplices Akif and Adeel were arrested. They confessed that they were involved in motorcycles lifting in Gulistan-e-Jauhar, Gulzar Hijri, Gulshan Iqbal, Sikandar Goth, and adjacent areas.

Arrested accused along with recovered stolen motorcycles were handed over to police for further legal proceedings.