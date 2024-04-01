Motorcycle-trailer collision claims life of man

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Apr, 2024) A man was killed after his motorcycle collided with a speeding trailer near the Beijing Underpass area Lahore.

According to rescue officials, the incident was happened due to reckless driving of the trailer driver, caused the collision from behind, instantly claiming the life of the rider.

The police and rescue teams swiftly arrived at the scene and transported the deceased to a nearby hospital. Authorities revealed that the trailer driver fled the scene following the accident, a private news channel reported.