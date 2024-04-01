Motorcycle-trailer Collision Claims Life Of Man
Faizan Hashmi Published April 01, 2024 | 02:50 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Apr, 2024) A man was killed after his motorcycle collided with a speeding trailer near the Beijing Underpass area Lahore.
According to rescue officials, the incident was happened due to reckless driving of the trailer driver, caused the collision from behind, instantly claiming the life of the rider.
The police and rescue teams swiftly arrived at the scene and transported the deceased to a nearby hospital. Authorities revealed that the trailer driver fled the scene following the accident, a private news channel reported.
Recent Stories
IHC judges’letter: SC takes suo motu notice
Elevating Smartphone Excellence: An Extensive Review of the vivo V30 5G
Shahid Afridi breaks silence about Babar Azam’s captaincy
Ten terrorists involved in suicide attack on Chinese in Shangla arrested
Youm-e-Hazrat Ali (r.a) being observed with reverence today
All-rounder Aliya Riaz, Commentator Ali Younis announce engagement
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 1 April 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 01 April 2024
Govt increases per litre petrol price by Rs9.66
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 31 March 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 31 March 2024
Armed bandits snatch ambulance and valuables
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Youm-e-Ali commemorated with processions across major cities9 minutes ago
-
ECP notifies Hafiz Naeem as returned candidate on PS 1299 minutes ago
-
IHC judges’letter: SC takes suo motu notice19 minutes ago
-
Stakeholders commit for safeguarding public health with tobaco policy reforms in KP19 minutes ago
-
Sinotec Solar to establish 3 GW solar panel plant in Karachi19 minutes ago
-
Rescue 1122 DIKhan tackles 647 emergencies in March29 minutes ago
-
CM pays tribute to security forces for arresting Shangla Attack perpetrators39 minutes ago
-
KP EC issues clarification on statement of KP assembly speaker49 minutes ago
-
Over 850 Kashmiris martyred by Indian troops since August 0559 minutes ago
-
Two drug pushers held1 hour ago
-
Pakistan Netball Federation's new body elected1 hour ago
-
CM grieved over Constable’s death1 hour ago