Motorcycle-truck Collision Claims Woman's Life In Karachi

Muhammad Irfan Published January 30, 2024 | 12:00 PM

Motorcycle-truck collision claims woman's life in Karachi

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jan, 2024) A woman was killed and her husband sustained critical injuries when the motorcycle was struck by a recklessly driven truck near Water Pump Flyover Karachi.

According to police, the rescue teams, swiftly responded to the scene and transported the deceased and her injured husband to the hospital for further medical attention, said a private news channel on Tuesday.

