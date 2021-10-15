MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Oct, 2021 ) :Three unidentified armed robbers looted a motorcycle, mobile phone and cash from the house of a citizen here at Ghous Colony in premises of City police station on Friday.

According to a police spokesman, Muhammad Zeeshan resident of Ghous Colony was sleeping in his house, when three unidentified armed robbers entered into the house.

The held him hostage at gun point and looted motorcycle, mobile phone, cash and other valuables from the house and escaped. The criminals also tied him with a rope and tortured him when he tried to resist the robbery bid.

The police concerned have started the investigations into the incident, A spokesman added.