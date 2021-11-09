A man was killed while his sister suffered injuries when two motorcycles collided at Depalpur road near Dhang Shah

KASUR, Nov 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Nov, 2021 ) :A man was killed while his sister suffered injuries when two motorcycles collided at Depalpur road near Dhang Shah.

Police said on Tuesday that 35-year-old Shafique died on the spot,while his sister Asia Bibi (25) suffered severe head injury.

On getting information,Rescue-1122 teams reached the spot and shifted the victims to DHQ hospital.

Police launched investigation.