Motorcycles Collision Claims Man's Life In Kasur
Sumaira FH 16 seconds ago Tue 09th November 2021 | 11:37 AM
KASUR, Nov 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Nov, 2021 ) :A man was killed while his sister suffered injuries when two motorcycles collided at Depalpur road near Dhang Shah.
Police said on Tuesday that 35-year-old Shafique died on the spot,while his sister Asia Bibi (25) suffered severe head injury.
On getting information,Rescue-1122 teams reached the spot and shifted the victims to DHQ hospital.
Police launched investigation.