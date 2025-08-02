Motorcycles collision leave one person dead, four injured in Nowshera

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Aug, 2025) A fatal collision occurred between two motorcycles in Nowshera district on Saturday, resulting in one person’s death and injuries to four others.

According to Rescue 1122 Nowshera spokesperson Nabeel Khan, the road traffic accident happened due to a collision between two high-speed motorcycles at Sarrah Toha Nizampur in Jahangira Tehsil.

The cause of the accident was reportedly brake failure of one of the speeding motorcycles.

After receiving the emergency call, Rescue 1122 dispatched two ambulances from Stations 66 and 33, which responded promptly to the scene.

During the incident, one person died, and four others sustained injuries.

The deceased was identified as 22-year-old Abrar, a resident of Khan Kohi. The injured included 22-year-old Rameez (resident of Tora Satna), 31-year-old Ejaz, 32-year-old Zaib, and 25-year-old Roman belonged to Khan Kohi.

Rescue 1122 medical teams provided first aid to the injured at the scene and then transferred them, along with the deceased, to the hospital.

