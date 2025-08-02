Open Menu

Motorcycles Collision Leave One Person Dead, Four Injured In Nowshera

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 02, 2025 | 02:50 PM

Motorcycles collision leave one person dead, four injured in Nowshera

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Aug, 2025) A fatal collision occurred between two motorcycles in Nowshera district on Saturday, resulting in one person’s death and injuries to four others.

According to Rescue 1122 Nowshera spokesperson Nabeel Khan, the road traffic accident happened due to a collision between two high-speed motorcycles at Sarrah Toha Nizampur in Jahangira Tehsil.

The cause of the accident was reportedly brake failure of one of the speeding motorcycles.

After receiving the emergency call, Rescue 1122 dispatched two ambulances from Stations 66 and 33, which responded promptly to the scene.

During the incident, one person died, and four others sustained injuries.

The deceased was identified as 22-year-old Abrar, a resident of Khan Kohi. The injured included 22-year-old Rameez (resident of Tora Satna), 31-year-old Ejaz, 32-year-old Zaib, and 25-year-old Roman belonged to Khan Kohi.

Rescue 1122 medical teams provided first aid to the injured at the scene and then transferred them, along with the deceased, to the hospital.

APP/fam

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 3 August 2025

2 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 03 August 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 03 August 2025

2 hours ago
 UAE claims individual, team titles at FEI Enduranc ..

UAE claims individual, team titles at FEI Endurance World Championship for Young ..

9 hours ago
 UAE wins bronze at Arab Basketball Championship in ..

UAE wins bronze at Arab Basketball Championship in Bahrain

11 hours ago
 UAE’s ADMA International leads on day two of Abu ..

UAE’s ADMA International leads on day two of Abu Dhabi World Grappling Champio ..

13 hours ago
 Foreign delegation visit: Serena front road closed ..

Foreign delegation visit: Serena front road closed, ITP issues diversion plan

13 hours ago
27 injured on a road accident in Chiniot during 24 ..

27 injured on a road accident in Chiniot during 24 hrs

13 hours ago
 ANF conducts raids against drug traffickers, seize ..

ANF conducts raids against drug traffickers, seizes narcotics worth over Rs. 21. ..

13 hours ago
 Video show, tree plantation organized in Matiari t ..

Video show, tree plantation organized in Matiari to celebrate independence

13 hours ago
 Agriculture deptt director generals review cotton ..

Agriculture deptt director generals review cotton management activities

13 hours ago
 Children in besieged Gaza dying at 'an unprecedent ..

Children in besieged Gaza dying at 'an unprecedented rate': UNICEF

13 hours ago
 PFA takes action against substandard food in Chini ..

PFA takes action against substandard food in Chiniot

13 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan