MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Mar, 2022 ) :The motorcycles were distributed among the lower staff working in Additional Chief Secretary (ACS) South Punjab office in Multan and Bahawalpur to improve their performance further.

Secretary Services South Punjab Nousheen Malik distributed the keys and uniform among the staffers alongwith deputy secretary Admin Abdul Saboor Thakur were also present.

Speaking on this occasion, Nousheen Malik said that provision of motorcycles would speed up the handling government affairs, save time and to increase the efficiency while uniform would be identity of employees.

Secretary Services said that steps were being taken to improve service delivery.

Meanwhile, ACS South Punjab Saqib Zafar paid visit to Bagh Langay Khan public library along with secretary Archaeology Punjab Saqib Mannan.

ACS South visited different blocks of the library.

Speaking on this occasion, Saqib Zafar said that books were asset of knowledge and wisdom. He said that every student could not afford to buy books but could get best books from the library.

He said that it was matter of pride that PhD scholars choose this library for their studies.

Secretary Archaeology said that the provincial government was initiating various projects to preserve historical heritage.

Secretary General Bagh Langay Khan library Prof Dr Ashiq Muhammad said that the library was 162 years old and it was the largest library of South Punjab where collection of one lac rare books was availabale.

Dr Ashiq presented gift of books to ACS South and secretary archeology.