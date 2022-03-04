UrduPoint.com

Motorcycles Distribute Among ACS South Office's Lower Staff

Faizan Hashmi Published March 04, 2022 | 06:54 PM

Motorcycles distribute among ACS south office's lower staff

The motorcycles were distributed among the lower staff working in Additional Chief Secretary (ACS) South Punjab office in Multan and Bahawalpur to improve their performance further

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Mar, 2022 ) :The motorcycles were distributed among the lower staff working in Additional Chief Secretary (ACS) South Punjab office in Multan and Bahawalpur to improve their performance further.

Secretary Services South Punjab Nousheen Malik distributed the keys and uniform among the staffers alongwith deputy secretary Admin Abdul Saboor Thakur were also present.

Speaking on this occasion, Nousheen Malik said that provision of motorcycles would speed up the handling government affairs, save time and to increase the efficiency while uniform would be identity of employees.

Secretary Services said that steps were being taken to improve service delivery.

Meanwhile, ACS South Punjab Saqib Zafar paid visit to Bagh Langay Khan public library along with secretary Archaeology Punjab Saqib Mannan.

ACS South visited different blocks of the library.

Speaking on this occasion, Saqib Zafar said that books were asset of knowledge and wisdom. He said that every student could not afford to buy books but could get best books from the library.

He said that it was matter of pride that PhD scholars choose this library for their studies.

Secretary Archaeology said that the provincial government was initiating various projects to preserve historical heritage.

Secretary General Bagh Langay Khan library Prof Dr Ashiq Muhammad said that the library was 162 years old and it was the largest library of South Punjab where collection of one lac rare books was availabale.

Dr Ashiq presented gift of books to ACS South and secretary archeology.

Related Topics

Multan Punjab Student Visit Bahawalpur Buy Bagh From Government Best

Recent Stories

Pakistan batters dominate on day one

Pakistan batters dominate on day one

3 minutes ago
 Speaker Balochistan condemns blast in Peshawar

Speaker Balochistan condemns blast in Peshawar

3 minutes ago
 Arshad Ayub condemns explosion in mosque

Arshad Ayub condemns explosion in mosque

3 minutes ago
 3864 people facilitated at Police Khidmat Markaz

3864 people facilitated at Police Khidmat Markaz

3 minutes ago
 Drone camera hits Aseefa Bhutto Zardari at contain ..

Drone camera hits Aseefa Bhutto Zardari at container

55 minutes ago
 Pakistan wants balanced, objective and broad-based ..

Pakistan wants balanced, objective and broad-based ties with all countries: FO

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>