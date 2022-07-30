Motorcycles distributed among agriculture filed staff

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jul, 2022 ) :Department of Agriculture Bajaur on Saturday distributed motorcycles among field assistants under Agriculture Transformation Plan.

Addressing the distribution ceremony, Provincial Minister Minister for Zakat Usher & Social Welfare Anwar Zaib Khan said that promotion of agriculture sector and imparting knowledge of modern agri techniques to farmers was among priorities of the KP government.

He said that motorcycles would help field assistance to timely get samples of land and collect data, develop liaison with farmers and provide them needed information.

He said that acquired data would be used for future planning, reclaiming barren land of KP and increasing agri production. He also urged the field staff to increase contacts with farmers and further improve performance of their department.