Motorcycles impounded, arms shops sealed in Dera

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jul, 2023 ) :The district police on Thursday impounded dozens of motorcycles in various police stations of the city for violating Section 144 Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC) imposed for ensuring peace during Muharram.

According to the Police spokesman, the district police and the traffic police have started checking of motorcycles at checking points established at various places on the directives of District Police Officer (DPO) Abdul Babar Qaisrani to ensure implementation of the Section 144.

During the checking, several motorcyclists were found violating the law and cases were being registered against them.

Quoting the DPO, the spokesman said that no one would be allowed to take law into their own hands and compliance would be ensured. He said that violators were anti-peace and they would be dealt with sternly. He also appealed to the citizens to cooperate with the police to ensure peace and harmony during Muharram.

The police also sealed arms shops in the city after enforcement of Section 144.

SDPO City Circle Hafiz Muhammad Adnan along with SHOs including Gul Sher Khan and Sardar Azeem visited the bazars within the city circle and sealed weapon shops. The weapon shops would remain sealed until 10th Muharram.