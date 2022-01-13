Motorcycles lifter gang busted

(@FahadShabbir)

Police have smashed a four-member motorcycle lifter gang and recovered 14 stolen motorbikes worth Rs 1.4 million from their possession

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jan, 2022 ) :Police have smashed a four-member motorcycle lifter gang and recovered 14 stolen motorbikes worth Rs 1.4 million from their possession.

SSP Investigation Cap (retd) Muhammad Ajmal told media persons at Peoples Colony police station here Thursday that police team working on scientific lines traced the motorbike lifter gang and arrested the ring leader Wasim alias Babar resident of Warispura, Tahir Nadeem Warispura, Irfan Saleemi Chowk, and Sajjad Ali of Mandi Quarter.

Police recovered 14 motorbikes from the possession of the gang worth Rs 1.4 million and sent the outlaws behind bars.

Further investigation was underway, police said.