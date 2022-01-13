UrduPoint.com

Motorcycles Lifter Gang Busted

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 13, 2022 | 10:48 PM

Motorcycles lifter gang busted

Police have smashed a four-member motorcycle lifter gang and recovered 14 stolen motorbikes worth Rs 1.4 million from their possession

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jan, 2022 ) :Police have smashed a four-member motorcycle lifter gang and recovered 14 stolen motorbikes worth Rs 1.4 million from their possession.

SSP Investigation Cap (retd) Muhammad Ajmal told media persons at Peoples Colony police station here Thursday that police team working on scientific lines traced the motorbike lifter gang and arrested the ring leader Wasim alias Babar resident of Warispura, Tahir Nadeem Warispura, Irfan Saleemi Chowk, and Sajjad Ali of Mandi Quarter.

Police recovered 14 motorbikes from the possession of the gang worth Rs 1.4 million and sent the outlaws behind bars.

Further investigation was underway, police said.

Related Topics

Police Police Station Sajjad Ali Media From Million

Recent Stories

India's territorial expansion policy key to diffic ..

India's territorial expansion policy key to difficulty of solving border issues: ..

2 minutes ago
 ANF recovers over 31 kg drugs; arrests two

ANF recovers over 31 kg drugs; arrests two

2 minutes ago
 French Teachers Gather in Paris to Protest Sanitar ..

French Teachers Gather in Paris to Protest Sanitary Rules in Schools

2 minutes ago
 Islamabad High Court asks petitioners to re-files ..

Islamabad High Court asks petitioners to re-files ICA regarding naval club, nava ..

2 minutes ago
 58 more tested positive for COVID-19 in Hyderabad

58 more tested positive for COVID-19 in Hyderabad

6 minutes ago
 NAB arrests main wheat misappropriation case absco ..

NAB arrests main wheat misappropriation case absconder

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.