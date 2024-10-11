Motorcyclist arrested for stalking woman

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Oct, 2024) A motorcyclist has been arrested for allegedly stalking woman.

The Virtual Women Police Station issued orders for the arrest of the suspect . The incident occurred when a woman returned home from work in a rickshaw from Badami Bagh bus stand to Shahdara.

The woman reported that a man on a motorcycle started following her. The suspect used inappropriate language, continuously harassed her, and tried to intimidate her. Despite her attempts to stop him, he persisted.

The woman immediately called 15 for help and sought assistance from the Virtual Women Police Station.

The Safe Cities Authority spokesperson stated that the Virtual Women Police Station immediately dispatched police to the scene. Acting swiftly, the police arrested the suspect based on the woman’s identification and registered a case.

Women are encouraged to use the 15 emergency calls or the Women Safety App in emergencies. They can connect with the Virtual Women Police Station by pressing 2 during a 15 call.