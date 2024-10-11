Open Menu

Motorcyclist Arrested For Stalking Woman

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 11, 2024 | 06:30 PM

Motorcyclist arrested for stalking woman

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Oct, 2024) A motorcyclist has been arrested for allegedly stalking woman.

The Virtual Women Police Station issued orders for the arrest of the suspect . The incident occurred when a woman returned home from work in a rickshaw from Badami Bagh bus stand to Shahdara.

The woman reported that a man on a motorcycle started following her. The suspect used inappropriate language, continuously harassed her, and tried to intimidate her. Despite her attempts to stop him, he persisted.

The woman immediately called 15 for help and sought assistance from the Virtual Women Police Station.

The Safe Cities Authority spokesperson stated that the Virtual Women Police Station immediately dispatched police to the scene. Acting swiftly, the police arrested the suspect based on the woman’s identification and registered a case.

Women are encouraged to use the 15 emergency calls or the Women Safety App in emergencies. They can connect with the Virtual Women Police Station by pressing 2 during a 15 call.

Related Topics

Police Police Station Man Bagh Women From

Recent Stories

Infinix HOT 50 Series Leak Teases World’s Slimme ..

Infinix HOT 50 Series Leak Teases World’s Slimmest Smartphone Featuring Ultra- ..

3 hours ago
 IHC to take up plea for recovery of missing lawyer ..

IHC to take up plea for recovery of missing lawyer Intizar Panjotha

4 hours ago
 PCB constitutes new selection committee

PCB constitutes new selection committee

4 hours ago
 The Flagship Killer is Here: Can realme GT 6 Make ..

The Flagship Killer is Here: Can realme GT 6 Make a Mark in the Premium Smartpho ..

4 hours ago
 The arrival of the Saudi Minister of Investment an ..

The arrival of the Saudi Minister of Investment and the investment of investors ..

4 hours ago
 “Will not forgive Amna Urooj,” says Khalil-ur- ..

“Will not forgive Amna Urooj,” says Khalil-ur-Rehman Qamar

5 hours ago
Pakistan women’s team set to face Australia in T ..

Pakistan women’s team set to face Australia in T20 World Cup

5 hours ago
 Russian, Chinese PMs to visit Pakistan next week

Russian, Chinese PMs to visit Pakistan next week

5 hours ago
 20 miners killed, seven others injured in rocket a ..

20 miners killed, seven others injured in rocket attack on Dukki coalmines

5 hours ago
 England beat Pakistan by an innings and 47 runs in ..

England beat Pakistan by an innings and 47 runs in the first Test

6 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 11 October 2024

9 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 11 October 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 11 October 2024

10 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan