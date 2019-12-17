Motorcyclist crashed to death in Peshawar

A motorcyclist was crashed to death after he lost control over it in the limit of Bakakhel police station here on Tuesday

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Dec, 2019 ) :A motorcyclist was crashed to death after he lost control over it in the limit of Bakakhel police station here on Tuesday.

Police said Farooq Khan son of Zar Khan was going to bazaar when he lost control over his motorcycle due to tyre burst on Roacha road at Mureeb Khel and was killed on the spot due to head injuries.

The body of the deceased was later handed over to the victim's family for burial. Police have registered on complaint of uncle of the deceased and started investigation.