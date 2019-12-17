UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Motorcyclist Crashed To Death In Peshawar

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Tue 17th December 2019 | 04:51 PM

Motorcyclist crashed to death in Peshawar

A motorcyclist was crashed to death after he lost control over it in the limit of Bakakhel police station here on Tuesday

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Dec, 2019 ) :A motorcyclist was crashed to death after he lost control over it in the limit of Bakakhel police station here on Tuesday.

Police said Farooq Khan son of Zar Khan was going to bazaar when he lost control over his motorcycle due to tyre burst on Roacha road at Mureeb Khel and was killed on the spot due to head injuries.

The body of the deceased was later handed over to the victim's family for burial. Police have registered on complaint of uncle of the deceased and started investigation.

Related Topics

Police Police Station Road Family

Recent Stories

Registration for 2020 NAS Sports Tournament futsal ..

3 minutes ago

APML rejects decision against Musharraf, calls it ..

5 minutes ago

ADFD approves US$5 million for social services pro ..

8 minutes ago

PPP leader Khursheed Shah allowed bail in assets b ..

17 minutes ago

Construction of Jebel Hafeet School in Al Ain 58% ..

23 minutes ago

2.83 million applications under tax refunds for to ..

23 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.