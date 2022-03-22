Motorcyclist crashed to death in road mishap

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Mar, 2022 ) :A motorcyclist was crushed to death in a collision between coaster van and motorcycle near Adda Kabeer Wala near Khanewal Multan on road here on Tuesday.

According to Rescue 1122 sources, Muhammad Naeem, 55 years resident of Purana Pull Kaber Wala was heading somewhere on motorcycle when a speeding Coaster Van collided with the motorcycle as a result, the motorcyclist died on the spot.

Rescuers rushed the spot shifted the body to (DHQ) Khanewal for necessary legal formalities.