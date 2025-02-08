Motorcyclist crushed by speedy car driver in Karachi

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Feb, 2025) A motorcyclist lost his life in a tragic accident near Safoora Chowk Chowrangi in Karachi on early Saturday morning, after being crashed into by a speedy car driver

According to rescue teams in Edhi service said that an over-speeding car driver hit a motorcyclist in Chowrangi and killed him on the spot, a private news channel reported.

Rescue sources added that Edhi Ambulance Service and Rescue 1122, immediately rushed to the scene after receiving reports of the accident.

"We received a call and our team reached the spot within minutes," said a spokesperson for Edhi Ambulance

Service.

The police have launched an investigation into the incident and are searching for the car driver, who fled the scene after the accident.