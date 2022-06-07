Motorcyclist crushed by van

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jun, 2022 ) :A motorcyclist was crushed to death by a van at Sargodha-Khushab road, near Dhareema, under the jurisdiction of Jhal Chakian Police Station on Tuesday.

According to Rescue 1122 sources, a 22-year-old youth was heading home when he was hit by a speedy passenger van.

As a result, he died on the spot.

Rescuers reached the spot and shifted the body to a nearby hospital for medico-legal formalities, while the police concerned have registered a case against the van driver.