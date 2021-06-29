UrduPoint.com
Motorcyclist Crushed To Death

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Tue 29th June 2021 | 04:50 PM

Motorcyclist crushed to death

TIMERGARA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jun, 2021 ) :A motorcyclist was crushed to death when a speeding passenger Bus coming from opposite direction hit him at Warsak Timergara Road in Lower Dir district on Tuesday.

Police said that the motorcyclist identified as Usman Khan son of Akbar Jan, resident of Peshawar after the accident was rushed to tehsil headquarter hospital, Chakdara where he died. The Bus driver fled the scene.

Police have registered the case.

More Stories From Pakistan

