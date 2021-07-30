Motorcyclist crushed to death

A man was crushed to death after being hit by a speeding vehicle near Basti chok here on Friday, police said

MUZAFERGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jul, 2021 ) :A man was crushed to death after being hit by a speeding vehicle near Basti chok here on Friday, police said.

According to Rescue 1122 officials, a 35-year old Abbas resident of Kot Addu was heading to Muzafergarh on his motorcycle when he reached near Basti chok a speedy car coming from opposite side collided with motorcycle.

Resultantly, Abbas sustained serious head injury and died on the spot .

The incident occurred in city police limits of kot addu.The police reached the spot, while car drive manage to escape.

The body was shifted to Tehsil Headquarters(THQ) Hospital for necessary medico-legal formalities.