UrduPoint.com

Motorcyclist Crushed To Death

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Fri 30th July 2021 | 11:16 PM

Motorcyclist crushed to death

A man was crushed to death after being hit by a speeding vehicle near Basti chok here on Friday, police said

MUZAFERGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jul, 2021 ) :A man was crushed to death after being hit by a speeding vehicle near Basti chok here on Friday, police said.

According to Rescue 1122 officials, a 35-year old Abbas resident of Kot Addu was heading to Muzafergarh on his motorcycle when he reached near Basti chok a speedy car coming from opposite side collided with motorcycle.

Resultantly, Abbas sustained serious head injury and died on the spot .

The incident occurred in city police limits of kot addu.The police reached the spot, while car drive manage to escape.

The body was shifted to Tehsil Headquarters(THQ) Hospital for necessary medico-legal formalities.

Related Topics

Police Vehicle Car Died Man Kot Addu Rescue 1122 From

Recent Stories

Interior Minister's visit to Siachen cancelled due ..

Interior Minister's visit to Siachen cancelled due to harsh weather

2 minutes ago
 Sindh Govt won't be allowed to impose complete loc ..

Sindh Govt won't be allowed to impose complete lockdown: Chaudhry Fawad Hussain ..

2 minutes ago
 Palestine Wants to Organize Abbas's Visit to Russi ..

Palestine Wants to Organize Abbas's Visit to Russia Once Pandemic Allows - Ambas ..

2 minutes ago
 Myanmar Military Killed at Least 930 Civilians Sin ..

Myanmar Military Killed at Least 930 Civilians Since February 1 Coup - United Na ..

2 minutes ago
 US Senate Votes 66-28 to Start Debate on $1Tln Inf ..

US Senate Votes 66-28 to Start Debate on $1Tln Infrastructure Deal

33 minutes ago
 ANP issues show cause notices to two former MPAs

ANP issues show cause notices to two former MPAs

33 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.