Motorcyclist crushed to death

Wah Cantt, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Dec, 2023) A Suzuki pickup and dumper on Timber Market Road within the boundaries of Taxila Police Station crushed a motorcyclist to death.

According to police sources, Muhammad Saleem, a resident of Chakwal, was riding his motorcycle when he was struck by a swiftly approaching vehicle driven by an unidentified individual.

He fell down the road, whereupon a dump truck collided with him, causing his death instantly. After filing a case, the police started an investigation.

