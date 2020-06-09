Motorcyclist crushed to death

UrduPoint.com
Tue 09th June 2020

A speeding truck crushed a motorcyclist to death on Muzaffargarh-Jhang road on Tuesday, rescuers said

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jun, 2020 ) :A speeding truck crushed a motorcyclist to death on Muzaffargarh-Jhang road on Tuesday, rescuers said.

Faiz Bukhsh, 50, died on spot while his brother Ghulam Yaseen, 35, who was sitting behind him received serious injuries. He was shifted to nearby hospital for emergency treatment. Truck driver who had escaped from the scene was later arrested by local police.

