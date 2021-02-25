UrduPoint.com
Motorcyclist Crushed To Death, Another Injured

Umer Jamshaid 53 seconds ago Thu 25th February 2021 | 04:40 PM

Motorcyclist crushed to death, another injured

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Feb, 2021 ) :A motorcyclist was crushed to death by a speedy car at Peshtakhara area here on Thursday.

Police said that Fazlullah Khan and Zahidullah Khan were coming on motorcycle from Karakhano market when they reached at Peshtakhara they were hit by a speedy car coming from opposite direction on Ring Road.

As result, Fazlullah Khan, resident of Lala Village died on the spot and his friend Zahidullah sustained critical wounds.

The injured were rushed to hospital for treatment.

