Motorcyclist crushed to death, another injured

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Apr, 2023 ) :A motorcyclist was crushed to death while another sustained serious injuries in a collision between a motorcycle and a speeding truck on Monday.

According to Rescue 1122 sources, Sajid s/o Abdul Rehman resident of Gadhpur Shahjamal was returning home from Dera Ghazi Khan on motorcycle along with his friend.

All of a sudden, a speeding truck collided with a motorcycle near Sakhir Sarwar road.

Resultantly, Sajid died at the spot while his friend sustained serious injuries. Rescue 1122 officials reached the spot and shifted the body and injured to a nearby hospital, however, police concerned have started the investigations into the incident by taking the truck into custody while the driver managed to escape from the scene.