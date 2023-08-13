Open Menu

Motorcyclist Crushed To Death, Another Injured In Road Mishap

Faizan Hashmi Published August 13, 2023 | 04:40 PM

Motorcyclist crushed to death, another injured in road mishap

BUREWALA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Aug, 2023 ) :A motorcyclist was crushed to death while another sustained injuries in a collision between a truck and motorcycle near Village 187/EB Gagu Mandi, here Sunday.

According to a police spokesman, Abdul Majeed resident of Masoom Shah Road along with his friend Muhammad Iqbal was returning home from the shrine of Baba Fareed.

All of a sudden, a speeding truck collided with a motorcycle on the premises of Gagu Mandi police station.

Resultantly, Abdul Majeed died on the spot while Muhammad Iqbal sustained injuries.

The rescue officials shifted the body and injured to a nearby hospital, however, the relevant police started the investigations into the incident by taking the truck into custody, while the driver managed to escape from the scene.

Related Topics

Injured Police Police Station Driver Road Died Sunday From

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 13 August 2023

7 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 13 August 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 13 August 2023

8 hours ago
 RB Leipzig beats Bayern Munich 3-0, wins first-eve ..

RB Leipzig beats Bayern Munich 3-0, wins first-ever German Super Cup

15 hours ago
 Cristiano Ronaldo&#039;s brace crowns Al-Nassr wit ..

Cristiano Ronaldo&#039;s brace crowns Al-Nassr with King Salman Club Cup

16 hours ago
 Dubai Suburban Police Points process over 3,488 sm ..

Dubai Suburban Police Points process over 3,488 smart transactions in H1 2023

19 hours ago
 CM for action against drug mafia

CM for action against drug mafia

19 hours ago
GCWUF to celebrate I-Day with national enthusiasm

GCWUF to celebrate I-Day with national enthusiasm

19 hours ago
 Independence Day celebrations continue in Larkana

Independence Day celebrations continue in Larkana

20 hours ago
 Punjab Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi exten ..

Punjab Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi extends congratulations to Anwar-ul ..

20 hours ago
 FDA to celebrate I-Day with national zeal: Asif Ch ..

FDA to celebrate I-Day with national zeal: Asif Chaudhary

20 hours ago
 Minorities playing role for development in country ..

Minorities playing role for development in country, province: Khalil George

20 hours ago
 Arsenal survive Forest scare to make winning Premi ..

Arsenal survive Forest scare to make winning Premier League start

20 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan