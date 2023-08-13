Motorcyclist crushed to death, another injured in road mishap

BUREWALA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Aug, 2023 ) :A motorcyclist was crushed to death while another sustained injuries in a collision between a truck and motorcycle near Village 187/EB Gagu Mandi, here Sunday.

According to a police spokesman, Abdul Majeed resident of Masoom Shah Road along with his friend Muhammad Iqbal was returning home from the shrine of Baba Fareed.

All of a sudden, a speeding truck collided with a motorcycle on the premises of Gagu Mandi police station.

Resultantly, Abdul Majeed died on the spot while Muhammad Iqbal sustained injuries.

The rescue officials shifted the body and injured to a nearby hospital, however, the relevant police started the investigations into the incident by taking the truck into custody, while the driver managed to escape from the scene.