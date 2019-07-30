Motorcyclist Crushed To Death, Another Injured In Road Mishap
Faizan Hashmi 23 seconds ago Tue 30th July 2019 | 05:35 PM
DI Khan, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jul, 2019 ) :A motorcyclist was crushed to death and another injured during a collision with a truck at tehsil Parwa here on Tuesday.
Police said Akbar Khan son of Sharamat, resident of Tehsil Parwa died while another Sharbat Khan son of Painda Khan got injured when he rammed his bike into a truck coming from opposite direction.
The injured was shifted to hospital for treatment.
Police have started investigation after registering the FIR.