Motorcyclist Crushed To Death Another Injured

6 minutes ago Mon 07th December 2020 | 10:40 PM

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Dec, 2020 ) :A Motorcyclist was crushed to death while another sustained serious injuries in a collision between two motorcycles near Adda Noor Shah Tulai on Monday.

According to police sources, Fayyaz Hussain was returning home from the market on motorcycle when a speeding motorcycle collided with motorcycle.

Resultantly, Fayyaz died at the spot while the other motorcyclist Ali sustained serious injuries. Rescue 1122 reached the spot and shifted the injured to the hospital and handed over the body to the heirs.

The injured was later, referred to Nishtar Hospital Multan due to critical condition, rescue sources added.

Kot Addu police have started the investigations into the incident.

