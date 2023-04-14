Motorcyclist crushed to death by dumper

WAH CANTT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Apr, 2023 ) :Scattered encroachments on a busy commercial road claimed the life of a Pedestrian who was crushed to death by a speedy dumper on Friday.

The Police while quoting an eye-witnesses account have told that 27 years old Faheem Ahmed was going to the railway station to collect his father.

when averting an encroachment- a dumper recklessly driven by an unknown driver crushed him to death.

The dumper driver managed to escape from the scene successfully. Later the deceased body was shifted to THQ hHospital for autopsy. The Taxila Police registered a case against the unknown dumper driver and launched further investigation.