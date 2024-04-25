Open Menu

Motorcyclist Crushed To Death By Dumper

Muhammad Irfan Published April 25, 2024 | 05:20 PM

Motorcyclist crushed to death by dumper

ATTOCK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Apr, 2024) A motorcyclist was crushed to death by a speedy dumper on GT road near Burhan interchange in the limits of Hassanabdal Police station on Thursday.

The rescue sources reported that Jamal Khan, a 24-year-old native of Mardan, was riding his motorcycle when an unidentified driver of a speeding dumper recklessly knocked into him, resulting in his immediate death.

The dumper driver managed to flee with the vehicle successfully.

Rescue 1122 officials shifted the body to Tehsil Headquarters Hospital Hassanabdal.

Police registered a case and launched further investigation.

APP/nsi/378

