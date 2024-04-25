Motorcyclist Crushed To Death By Dumper
Muhammad Irfan Published April 25, 2024 | 05:20 PM
ATTOCK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Apr, 2024) A motorcyclist was crushed to death by a speedy dumper on GT road near Burhan interchange in the limits of Hassanabdal Police station on Thursday.
The rescue sources reported that Jamal Khan, a 24-year-old native of Mardan, was riding his motorcycle when an unidentified driver of a speeding dumper recklessly knocked into him, resulting in his immediate death.
The dumper driver managed to flee with the vehicle successfully.
Rescue 1122 officials shifted the body to Tehsil Headquarters Hospital Hassanabdal.
Police registered a case and launched further investigation.
APP/nsi/378
Recent Stories
SC orders end of encroachments in Karachi
Nazish Jahangir denies viral screenshots, calls them fake
Govt likely to hike electricity price once again
Bismah Maroof announces immediate retirement from international cricket
Malala expresses unwavering support for Gaza people
Selection committee dissolved over Pakistan women cricket team's poor performanc ..
Punjab CM Maryam Nawaz in police uniform at Chung police center
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 25 April 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 25 April 2024
Mired in crisis, Boeing reports another loss
Session Awarding Ceremony 2024 held at Cadet College Muzaffarabad
Austrian ski great Hirscher to make comeback under Dutch flag
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Hajj training for intending pilgrims held7 minutes ago
-
Private education sector demands allocation of funds for educational institutions7 minutes ago
-
DG Libraries inaugurates third day of book fair7 minutes ago
-
Police conducts crackdown against drug dealers7 minutes ago
-
Ethiopian envoy emphasises working for collective prosperity7 minutes ago
-
Family of slain police officer demands justice17 minutes ago
-
Abdul Wasay, Faisal Wawda take oath as Senators17 minutes ago
-
Colorful event inaugurated at KUST27 minutes ago
-
Balochistan suitable region for int’l investment, govt to provide all facilities under one-window ..27 minutes ago
-
Lahore Police adopt foolproof security for Pakistan-New Zealand T20 cricket series27 minutes ago
-
DIG IT appointed as Commandant SSU, CPEC27 minutes ago
-
Partly cloudy weather forecast for city27 minutes ago