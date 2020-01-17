UrduPoint.com
Motorcyclist Crushed To Death By Speeding Bus In Gujarat

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Fri 17th January 2020 | 10:00 AM

Motorcyclist crushed to death by speeding bus in Gujarat

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jan, 2020 ) :A motorcyclist was crushed to death after he came under a speeding bus in Gujarat on Friday early Morning.

As per details, rescue workers informed that the deceased was yet not be identified by police.

Rescue official said person was riding on a motorcycle while he was on his way to home when the speedy bus smashed into his bike.

As a result, he died on the spot. The police shifted his body to nearby hospital, private news channel said.

