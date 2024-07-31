Motorcyclist Crushed To Death In Jand
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published July 31, 2024 | 11:24 PM
ATTOCK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jul, 2024) A motorcyclist was crushed to death by a speeding car on Kohat Road near Rangli Chowk in the limits of Jand Police Station on Wednesday.
Police sources said that 28-year-old Saqlian Haider was going on his motorcycle when a speeding car collided with the motorcycle, resulting in his death on the spot.
The car driver managed to escape from the scene with his vehicle successfully.
The police registered a case and launched further investigation.
