Motorcyclist Crushed To Death In Jand

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published July 31, 2024 | 11:24 PM

A motorcyclist was crushed to death by a speeding car on Kohat Road near Rangli Chowk in the limits of Jand Police Station on Wednesday

ATTOCK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jul, 2024) A motorcyclist was crushed to death by a speeding car on Kohat Road near Rangli Chowk in the limits of Jand Police Station on Wednesday.

Police sources said that 28-year-old Saqlian Haider was going on his motorcycle when a speeding car collided with the motorcycle, resulting in his death on the spot.

The car driver managed to escape from the scene with his vehicle successfully.

The police registered a case and launched further investigation.

