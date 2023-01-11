Motorcyclist crushed to death in Khyber; furniture gutted in Lower Dir

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jan, 2023 ) :A man was crushed to death by a speedy dumper in Khyber tribal district on Wednesday, police said.

The tragic incident occurred on Jamrud bypass road where motorcyclist, Hikmat Khan rammed his vehicle into a speedy dumper truck coming from opposite direction.

As result, he sustained critical head injuries and died on way before receiving treatment in hospital.

Police said wrong overtaking was motive behind the tragic incident.

In another incident, expansive household items including furniture were gutted after fire erupted in a room at Maidan Chinar Kot in Lower Dir district.

Police said the fire suddenly broke out in a room of the house of Ghulam Muhammad Jan apparently due to short circuit, which gutted his expansive furniture and other goods. Later, local residents rushed to the spot and extinguished it.