UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Motorcyclist Crushed To Death In Road Mishap

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Mon 02nd November 2020 | 03:40 PM

Motorcyclist crushed to death in road mishap

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Nov, 2020 ) :A motorcyclist was crushed to death in a collision between motorcycle and loaded mini truck near Petroleum Check Post at Muzaffargarh-Mianwali road here on Monday.

According to Rescue 1122 sources, Pathan s/o Faiz Bukhash (58) resident of Bhuttapur was returning home from the market when a speeding loaded mini truck collided with the motorcycle.

Resultantly, he sustained serious injuries and died at the spot.

Rescue 1122 reached the spot and shifted the body to the hospital from where the body was handed over to the heirs. Sadar police Muzaffargarh has started the investigations into the incident.

According to initial reports, the mishap occurred due to over speeding of the loaded mini truck, police sources said.

Related Topics

Police Road Died Muzaffargarh Rescue 1122 Market Post From Mini

Recent Stories

Razak Dawood claims pharmaceutical exports has inc ..

27 minutes ago

Russia reports 18,257 new coronavirus cases, 238 d ..

31 minutes ago

French Interior Minister Darmanin Plans to Visit R ..

30 minutes ago

Russian Defense Ministry Reports 31 Ceasefire Viol ..

30 minutes ago

Kremlin: Russia Sees Ensuring Safety of Foreigners ..

30 minutes ago

South Korea to Host Talks With IAEA Over North Kor ..

30 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.