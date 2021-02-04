Motorcyclist crushed to death in road mishap

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Feb, 2021 ) :A motorcyclist crushed to death in a collision between tractor trolley and motorcycle here on Thursday.

According to Rescue 1122 sources, an unidentified motorcyclist was on way from market when a speeding tractor trolley collided with motorcycle near Qaiyanpur Askrari bypass.

Resultantly, the motorcyclist sustained serious injuries.

Rescue team reached the spot and shifted the injured to Nishtar Hospital but he succumbed to injuries on the way to hospital.

Body has been shifted the morgue, however, police had started the investigations into the incident.