UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Motorcyclist Crushed To Death In Road Mishap

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Thu 04th February 2021 | 02:37 PM

Motorcyclist crushed to death in road mishap

A motorcyclist crushed to death in a collision between tractor trolley and motorcycle here on Thursday

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Feb, 2021 ) :A motorcyclist crushed to death in a collision between tractor trolley and motorcycle here on Thursday.

According to Rescue 1122 sources, an unidentified motorcyclist was on way from market when a speeding tractor trolley collided with motorcycle near Qaiyanpur Askrari bypass.

Resultantly, the motorcyclist sustained serious injuries.

Rescue team reached the spot and shifted the injured to Nishtar Hospital but he succumbed to injuries on the way to hospital.

Body has been shifted the morgue, however, police had started the investigations into the incident.

Related Topics

Injured Police Rescue 1122 Market From

Recent Stories

Is Peshawar Zalmi hiring Pop Icon Rihana for its a ..

5 minutes ago

S. Sudan takes new measures as Covid cases rise

4 minutes ago

NTU to develop auxiliary industry by using its was ..

4 minutes ago

Kashmir Solidarity Day observed in all campuses of ..

22 minutes ago

Price of food, other items increased by 31pc in 2. ..

26 minutes ago

UK Condemns Charges Against Myanmar's Leader Aung ..

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.