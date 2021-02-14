Motorcyclist crushed to death in road mishap

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Feb, 2021 ) :A motorcyclist was crushed to death in a collision between a loaded truck and motorcycle at Khangarh road on Sunday.

According to police sources, Sajjad s/o Zahid Alyas resident of Basti Laang was going to Khangarh city on motorcycle for shopping.

All of a sudden, a speeding truck collided with the motorcycle near Saleem Chowk.

Resultantly, he sustained serious injuries and died on the spot.

Khangarh police handed over the body to the heirs after their refusal for any legal procedure into the incident.