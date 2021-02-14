UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Motorcyclist Crushed To Death In Road Mishap

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Sun 14th February 2021 | 12:10 PM

Motorcyclist crushed to death in road mishap

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Feb, 2021 ) :A motorcyclist was crushed to death in a collision between a loaded truck and motorcycle at Khangarh road on Sunday.

According to police sources, Sajjad s/o Zahid Alyas resident of Basti Laang was going to Khangarh city on motorcycle for shopping.

All of a sudden, a speeding truck collided with the motorcycle near Saleem Chowk.

Resultantly, he sustained serious injuries and died on the spot.

Khangarh police handed over the body to the heirs after their refusal for any legal procedure into the incident.

Related Topics

Police Road Died Khangarh Sunday All

Recent Stories

UAE Press: &#039;Thrive in Abu Dhabi&#039; is a sm ..

1 hour ago

Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 108 million

1 hour ago

Brazil announces 44,299 new COVID-19 cases

1 hour ago

Latest Gold Rate for Feb 14, 2021 in Pakistan

2 hours ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

3 hours ago

Lavrov, Kerry Agree to Bolster US-Russia Cooperati ..

11 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.