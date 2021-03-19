UrduPoint.com
Motorcyclist Crushed To Death In Road Mishap

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Fri 19th March 2021 | 04:50 PM

Motorcyclist crushed to death in road mishap

RAJANPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Mar, 2021 ) :A motorcyclist was crushed to death as a speeding trailer hit behind the motorcycle near City Hotel Fazalpur at Indus Highway here on Friday.

According to police sources, Husnain Mulana resident of Fazalpur city was returning home on motorcycle when a speeding trailer hit behind the motorcycle.

Resultantly, he sustained serious injuries and died at the spot. The rescue officials shifted the body to the morgue of hospital.

However, the police concerned took the trailer into custody and registered the case against driver while the driver managed to escape from the scene, police sources added.

