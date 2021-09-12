Motorcyclist crushed to death in road mishap

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Sep, 2021 ) :A youngster was crushed to death in a collision between trailer and motorcycle at Muzaffargarh-Multan road near Sohail petrol Pump here on Sunday.

According to Rescue 1122 sources, 20-year old Ashar Khan s/o Tahir Khan resident of Kot Sultan district Layyah was returning home from Muzaffargarh on motorcycle when a speeding trailer collided with the two-wheeler.

Resultantly, he sustained serious injuries and died on the spot.

The rescue officials shifted the body to District Headquarters (DHQ) Hospital Muzaffargarh while the police concerned have started the investigations into the incident.