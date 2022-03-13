Motorcyclist crushed to death in road mishap

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Mar, 2022 ) :A motorcyclist was crushed to death in a collision between truck and motorcycle near Musa Virk on Sunday.

According to Rescue 1122 sources, Safdar Shah resident of Village 8/AR was returning home from market on motorcycle when a speeding truck collided with the motorcycle near Musa Virk due to overspending.

Resultantly, he sustained serious injuries and died at the spot. Rescue officials shifted the body to nearby hospital, however, police concerned have started the investigations into the incident while the driver of the truck managed to escape from the scene.