Motorcyclist crushed to death in road mishap

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th May, 2022 ) :A motorcyclist was hit to death in a collision between motorcycle and a speeding truck near Jatoi Mor Shah Jamal on Sunday.

According to Rescue 1122 sources, 50-year old Manzoor Ahmed s/o Khuda Bukhash resident of Head Baknai was returning home from market on motorcycle when a speeding truck hit the motorcycle.

Resultantly, he sustained serious injuries and died at the spot. The rescue officials shifted the body to rural health centre Shah Jamal.

The police concerned have registered the case and took the truck into custody.

However, the driver of the truck managed to escape from the scene,The sources added.