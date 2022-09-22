Motorcyclist crushed to death in road mishap

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Sep, 2022 ) :A motorcyclist was crushed to death in a collision between motorcycle and a speeding passenger bus at Makhdoompur road on Thursday.

According to Rescue 1122 sources, Shahad Arrain resident of Makhdoompur was returning from Khanewal city on motorcycle when a speeding passenger bus hit the motorcycle and crushed Shahzad under its wheels.

Rescue officials reached the spot and shifted the body to nearby hospital, however, police concerned started the investigations into the incident by taking the bus into custody, while the driver of the bus managed to escape.