UrduPoint.com

Motorcyclist Crushed To Death In Road Mishap

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 27, 2023 | 05:10 PM

Motorcyclist crushed to death in road mishap

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th May, 2023 ) :A motorcyclist was crushed to death in a collision between a motorcycle and a trailer near Nala Sardar area of Kot Addu on Saturday.

According to Rescue 1122 sources, a motorcyclist was on the way to home from market when a speeding trailer collided with the motorcycle near Nala Sardar.

Resultantly, the motorcyclist sustained serious injuries and died on the spot.

Rescue officials reached the spot and shifted the body to District Headquarters Hospital (DHQ), however, police concerned have started the investigations into the incident by taking the trailer into custody while the driver managed to escape from the scene.

The identification process of the deceased was being made, police sources said.

Related Topics

Police Driver Died Kot Addu Rescue 1122 Market From

Recent Stories

Diplomatic passports of Imran Khan’s cabinet mem ..

Diplomatic passports of Imran Khan’s cabinet members cancelled

41 minutes ago
 Tadweer launches Middle East’s first 100% electr ..

Tadweer launches Middle East’s first 100% electric waste-collection truck in A ..

42 minutes ago
 Stop tobacco farming, grow food instead, says WHO

Stop tobacco farming, grow food instead, says WHO

1 hour ago
 Global investment in clean energy is on course to ..

Global investment in clean energy is on course to rise to USD 1.7 trillion in 20 ..

1 hour ago
 Arabsat launches BADR-8 satellite into orbit

Arabsat launches BADR-8 satellite into orbit

1 hour ago
 Spanish School of Abu Dhabi unveils Spanish Langua ..

Spanish School of Abu Dhabi unveils Spanish Language Center

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.