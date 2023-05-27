Motorcyclist crushed to death in road mishap

(@FahadShabbir)

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th May, 2023 ) :A motorcyclist was crushed to death in a collision between a motorcycle and a trailer near Nala Sardar area of Kot Addu on Saturday.

According to Rescue 1122 sources, a motorcyclist was on the way to home from market when a speeding trailer collided with the motorcycle near Nala Sardar.

Resultantly, the motorcyclist sustained serious injuries and died on the spot.

Rescue officials reached the spot and shifted the body to District Headquarters Hospital (DHQ), however, police concerned have started the investigations into the incident by taking the trailer into custody while the driver managed to escape from the scene.

The identification process of the deceased was being made, police sources said.