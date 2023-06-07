UrduPoint.com

Motorcyclist Crushed To Death In Road Mishap

Faizan Hashmi Published June 07, 2023 | 03:30 PM

Motorcyclist crushed to death in road mishap

BUREWALA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jun, 2023 ) :A motorcyclist was crushed to death in a collision between motorcycle and passenger bus at Burewala-Multan road on Wednesday.

According to police sources, 19-year old Kamil Dogar was returning home from his work place on motorcycle when a speeding passenger bus collided with motorcycle due to over speeding.

As a result, he sustained serious injuries and died on the spot.

The police concerned reached the spot, took the bus into custody and shifted the body to the nearby hospital, however, the driver managed to escape from the scene.

On the other hand, the heirs staged a protest demonstration and blocked traffic on the road. The Station House Officer (SHO) City Police Station Chaudhry Muhammad Akraam reached the spot and assured the protesters of early arrest of the escaped driver.

Related Topics

Protest Police Police Station Driver Road Died Traffic From

Recent Stories

Bushra Bibi denies of having information about set ..

Bushra Bibi denies of having information about settlement with UK agency

23 minutes ago
 Hazza bin Zayed appoints Sultan bin Hamdan bin Zay ..

Hazza bin Zayed appoints Sultan bin Hamdan bin Zayed to manage operations of Al ..

25 minutes ago
 Pakistan, China sign MoU for development of water ..

Pakistan, China sign MoU for development of water resources, environmental prote ..

1 hour ago
 US asks Pakistan for consular access to Khadija Sh ..

US asks Pakistan for consular access to Khadija Shah in Jinnah House Attack Case

4 hours ago

â€˜Elections 'll be only when I'll get them hold,â€™: says Zardari, claiming to ..

4 hours ago
 Mansha Pasha strongly criticizes Naseeruddin Shah ..

Mansha Pasha strongly criticizes Naseeruddin Shah for claims about Sindhi langua ..

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.