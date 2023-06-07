Motorcyclist crushed to death in road mishap

BUREWALA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jun, 2023 ) :A motorcyclist was crushed to death in a collision between motorcycle and passenger bus at Burewala-Multan road on Wednesday.

According to police sources, 19-year old Kamil Dogar was returning home from his work place on motorcycle when a speeding passenger bus collided with motorcycle due to over speeding.

As a result, he sustained serious injuries and died on the spot.

The police concerned reached the spot, took the bus into custody and shifted the body to the nearby hospital, however, the driver managed to escape from the scene.

On the other hand, the heirs staged a protest demonstration and blocked traffic on the road. The Station House Officer (SHO) City Police Station Chaudhry Muhammad Akraam reached the spot and assured the protesters of early arrest of the escaped driver.