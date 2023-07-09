Motorcyclist crushed to death in road mishap

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jul, 2023 ) :A motorcyclist was crushed to death in a collision between a motorcycle and a speeding passenger van near Allama Iqbal Town Muzaffargarh-DG Khan road on Sunday.

According to Rescue 1122 spokesman, 54-year-old Ibraheem s/o Mahi Khan resident of the city area was returning home from his relative's house on a motorcycle.

All of a sudden, a speeding passenger van collided with a motorcycle near Allama Iqbal Town.

Resultantly, he sustained serious injuries and was shifted to the hospital when he succumbed to injuries on the way to the hospital, he said.

Police have also started the investigations into the incident, the spokesman added.