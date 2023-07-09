Open Menu

Motorcyclist Crushed To Death In Road Mishap

Muhammad Irfan Published July 09, 2023 | 05:10 PM

Motorcyclist crushed to death in road mishap

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jul, 2023 ) :A motorcyclist was crushed to death in a collision between a motorcycle and a speeding passenger van near Allama Iqbal Town Muzaffargarh-DG Khan road on Sunday.

According to Rescue 1122 spokesman, 54-year-old Ibraheem s/o Mahi Khan resident of the city area was returning home from his relative's house on a motorcycle.

All of a sudden, a speeding passenger van collided with a motorcycle near Allama Iqbal Town.

Resultantly, he sustained serious injuries and was shifted to the hospital when he succumbed to injuries on the way to the hospital, he said.

Police have also started the investigations into the incident, the spokesman added.

Related Topics

Road Van Rescue 1122 Sunday All From

Recent Stories

SCCI opens registration for Sharjah Excellence Awa ..

SCCI opens registration for Sharjah Excellence Award 2023

25 minutes ago
 79,000 Emiratis working in private sector as Emira ..

79,000 Emiratis working in private sector as Emiratisation semi-annual deadline ..

25 minutes ago
 Participants at Emerging Peacemakers Forum send me ..

Participants at Emerging Peacemakers Forum send message of hope to COP28

25 minutes ago
 Dubai to boost green mobility with 170% increase i ..

Dubai to boost green mobility with 170% increase in public charging stations pla ..

25 minutes ago
 Mohammed bin Rashid appoints three new members to ..

Mohammed bin Rashid appoints three new members to Dubai International Chamber bo ..

26 minutes ago
 RTA’s digital channels garner AED3.5 billion in ..

RTA’s digital channels garner AED3.5 billion in 2022 as digital transactions h ..

26 minutes ago
Nominations now open for World Police Summit Award ..

Nominations now open for World Police Summit Awards 2024

26 minutes ago
 UAE leaders congratulate Solomon Islands Governor ..

UAE leaders congratulate Solomon Islands Governor General on National Day

4 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 9 July 2023

8 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 09 July 2023 - Today's ..

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 09 July 2023 - Today's Gold Price in Pakistan

8 hours ago
 Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed condoles Abdullah Moh ..

Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed condoles Abdullah Mohamed Saeed Al Dhaheri on his m ..

17 hours ago
 Global economic outlook improving, albeit to a low ..

Global economic outlook improving, albeit to a low growth recovery: OECD’s lat ..

19 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan