Motorcyclist crushed to death in road mishap in Khanewal

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st May, 2020 ) :A Motorcyclist was crushed to death in a collision between car and motorcycle at Dharampura Pull on Thursday.

According to Rescue 1122 sources, a youngster namely Muhammad Bilal s/o Muhammad Mansha resident of Dharampura Muhallah Abdul Hakeem was returning home on motorcycle from the market.

All of a sudden, a speeding car collided with the motorcycle at Dharampura Pull.

Resultantly, he sustained seriously injuries and later, succumbed to injuries before arrival of rescue 1122 officials.

Rescue 1122 shifted the body to Rural Health centre Abdul Hakeem, however, police concerned have started the investigations into the incident.