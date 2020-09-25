Motorcyclist crushed to death near Matiari

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

A motorcyclist was crushed to death here Friday at National Highway near Matiari

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Sep, 2020 ) :A motorcyclist was crushed to death here Friday at National Highway near Matiari.

According to Police, the driver of a speedy oil tanker hit a motorcycle near Matiari as a result, the bike rider Ishaq Subhan, 55, came under the wheels of the tanker and died on the spot.

Soon after the accident, the Police reached the spot and arrested the driver and shifted the body of the deceased to hospital where after completion of medico legal formalities, it was handed over to the heirs.