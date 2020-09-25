UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Motorcyclist Crushed To Death Near Matiari

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Fri 25th September 2020 | 08:15 PM

Motorcyclist crushed to death near Matiari

A motorcyclist was crushed to death here Friday at National Highway near Matiari

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Sep, 2020 ) :A motorcyclist was crushed to death here Friday at National Highway near Matiari.

According to Police, the driver of a speedy oil tanker hit a motorcycle near Matiari as a result, the bike rider Ishaq Subhan, 55, came under the wheels of the tanker and died on the spot.

Soon after the accident, the Police reached the spot and arrested the driver and shifted the body of the deceased to hospital where after completion of medico legal formalities, it was handed over to the heirs.

Related Topics

Accident Police Driver Oil Died Matiari

Recent Stories

Muslim Imams, Non-Muslim priests in Abu Dhabi exem ..

36 minutes ago

Dubai Police fines 274 Marine Vessels since Januar ..

1 hour ago

Syed Murad Ali Shah urges ABAD to display SBCA Bar ..

3 minutes ago

Pakistan, China special envoys discuss latest stat ..

3 minutes ago

Moscow Reinstates Stay-at-Home Order for Risk Grou ..

3 minutes ago

Development of public health infrastructure priori ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.